LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 07-11-23

LONDON, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 7 November:

The price of aluminum down by 0.66% to $2264.00, copper price down by 0.80% to $8152.00, lead price down by 0.14% to $2171.00, nickel price down by 1.49% to $17870.00, tin price down by 0.20% to $24500.00, zinc price down by 0.70% to $2554.00, molybdenum price stood at $55630.00, cobalt price stood at $33420.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.