Precious and semi-precious stones, precious metals named top Armenian exports

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenia exported goods worth 5 billion 120 million 624,3 thousand dollars in January-September 2023 – a 44,8% growth compared to the same nine months of 2022, according to data released by the Statistical Committee.

Precious and semi-precious stones, precious metals and related items comprised most of the exported goods. Russia was still Armenia’s biggest export market in the reporting period.

Exports to Eurasian Economic Union countries grew 87% and amounted to 2 billion 793 million 730,3 thousand dollars. Exports to EU countries dropped 5,1%, amounting to 575 million 511,9 thousand dollars.

Most of the exports – over 2 billion 645 million dollars – went to Russia (85% growth).

The UAE continues to be the second top export destination, with exports growing more than twice and amounting to 665 million 462,6 thousand dollars. Exports to the third top destination, China, amounted to 322 million 566,6 thousand dollars (19,9% growth).

The largest export destination in the EU for Armenian goods is Netherlands (33,8% growth – 218 million 716,6 thousand dollars). Exports to Romania grew over 26 times, exports to Greece grew more than 4 times, and exports to Slovakia grew over twice.

Most of the Armenian exports – worth 1 billion 104 million 251,8 thousand dollars – were precious and semi-precious stones, precious metals and goods made of precious and semi-precious stones and precious metals. (84,9% growth).

The second top exported goods in the reporting period were vehicles, equipment and machinery – with exports growing over twice and amounting to 898 million 882,3 thousand dollars.

Despite a 12,7% decrease in exports of mineral products it is still the third top exported product (685 million 425,4 thousand dollars).

Food products worth 633 million 984,7 thousand dollars were also exported in the reporting period.