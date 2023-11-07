Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 November 2023

Number of tourists visiting Armenia increased by more than 48 percent compared to last year

Number of tourists visiting Armenia increased by more than 48 percent compared to last year

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS.  According to the information provided by the Statistical Committee of the Republic of Armenia, in January-September of the current year, 1 million 839 thousand 4 foreign tourists visited Armenia, compared to 1 million 239 thousand 394 people last year.

'The rise amounted to 48.4%, according to the National Statistical Committee.

The bulk were from Russia (931 thousand 695 people or 50 7% of the total), Georgia (185 thousand 82 people or 10.1%,) and Iran (116 thousand 62 people or 6.3%).








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]