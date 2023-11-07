Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 November 2023

Palestinian death toll in Gaza war exceeds 10,000

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks in war on Gaza has exceeded 10,000 people, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Monday.

''The death toll includes 4,104 children and 2,641 women,'' the ministry said.








