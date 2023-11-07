Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 06-11-23

YEREVAN, 6 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 6 November, USD exchange rate up by 0.12 drams to 402.34 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 4.36 drams to 432.44 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.03 drams to 4.36 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 8.00 drams to 499.59 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 148.01 drams to 25799.27 drams. Silver price down by 5.02 drams to 292.86 drams.