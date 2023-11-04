LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 03-11-23
LONDON, NOVEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 3 November:
The price of aluminum up by 0.18% to $2242.00, copper price up by 0.21% to $8162.00, lead price up by 2.25% to $2162.00, nickel price down by 0.17% to $18020.00, tin price up by 1.46% to $24350.00, zinc price down by 0.79% to $2505.00, molybdenum price stood at $55630.00, cobalt price stood at $33420.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
