EUMA briefs German Foreign Minister on border situation in Yeraskh

YERASKH, NOVEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. German Minister of Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbock visited Yeraskh on the second day of her Armenia trip on Saturday.

In the border village, Baerbock was welcomed by Marek Kuberski, Deputy Head of EU Mission in Armenia (EUMA).

Together with EUMA observers, the German Foreign Minister visited the area where the U.S.-affiliated steelworks was supposed to be built. The construction site has been moved to a new location as a result of regular cross-border shootings by Azerbaijani forces. Kuberski showed the German FM the bullet holes on the administrative building of the plant.

Kuberski briefed FM Baerbock on the EUMA activities and said that mainly no incidents take place when they are monitoring the border areas. The situation is overall calm, he said.

The German Minister of Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbock inquired on the distance between Yeraskh and the Azeri posts and the frequency of EUMA patrols in the Yeraskh section.

Baerbock then left for the village of Vostan to meet with forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh who’ve been accommodated there.