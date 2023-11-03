Germany to provide 9.3 million euros in humanitarian aid to Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Germany will provide 9.3 million euros of humanitarian aid to Armenia to help forcibly displaced people from Nagorno-Karabakh. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany Annalena Baerbock announced this during the press conference held in Yerevan after the meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

“We are currently in Armenia during such a period when the people of the country are facing numerous challenges. The images of the situation we saw are still fresh in our minds-the flow of people through the Lachin corridor into Armenia, families leaving their homeland for security reasons. It was a great challenge for the Armenian Government to accept so many people from Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Armenian Government remained calm and took all possible steps. The Government has invested capital to support these people. So their action deserve our respect. You opened your heart and offered your help to many people, including women, children, and elderly people from Nagorno-Karabakh. We will not leave you alone in this matter.

After 2022, we have provided great support to the Government of Armenia and will provide an additional 9.3 million euros in humanitarian aid to overcome these challenges,” said Baerbock.