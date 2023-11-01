Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 November 2023

Jordan recalls its ambassador to Israel

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Jordan's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday immediately summoned the Jordanian Ambassador to Israel back to Jordan. 

The ministry said in a statement that Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi also requested that the Israeli Foreign Ministry not send the Israeli ambassador, who left due to security precautions at the beginning of the conflict last month, back to Amman.

The decision was "an expression of Jordan's position of rejection and condemnation of the raging Israeli war on Gaza," the statement said. 




