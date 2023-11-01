Hamo Beknazarian’s 1928 Khaspush to be screened in New York’s Museum of Modern Art
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The 1928 drama Khaspush by Hamo Beknazarian, the founder of Armenian cinema, will be screened in New York’s Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) on November 3 and 13.
The National Cinema Center of Armenia has provided the 35mm print of the film for the screening.
Khaspush is the second Armenian film to be screened in MoMa after Sergey Parajanov’s 1967 Hakob Hovnatanyan in 2021.
