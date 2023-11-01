Armenian Church holds meeting of Supreme Spiritual Council

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of the Supreme Spiritual Council of the Armenian Apostolic Church began on October 31 in the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

The assembly is chaired by Catholicos Karekin II and will be held for four days.

In a press release, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin said that issues pertaining to the post-war challenges facing Armenia and the issues of the forcibly displaced Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh will be discussed during the assembly. The clergy will also discuss issues related to the preservation of the spiritual-cultural heritage of Nagorno-Karabakh, and the spiritual, educational and social mission of the Church.