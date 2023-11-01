LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 31-10-23

LONDON, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 31 October:

The price of aluminum down by 0.49% to $2247.00, copper price down by 0.81% to $8120.00, lead price down by 1.20% to $2107.00, nickel price down by 2.09% to $18060.00, tin price down by 1.20% to $24725.00, zinc price down by 1.42% to $2438.00, molybdenum price stood at $55630.00, cobalt price stood at $33420.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.