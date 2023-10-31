Construction of Yeraskh steelworks to continue in new 'nearby' location, economy minister confirms

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 31, ARMENPRESS. The steel mill which was being built in Yeraskh will be moved to a new location, Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan has said.

He said that the Armenian-American steelworks is still under development but in another area nearby.

When asked where the construction site was being moved, Kerobyan said: ‘Nearby.’

He said that the decisions regarding the plant are made by the private companies investing in it.

“Given the geographical and regional environment, we are trying to be maximally useful to them,” Kerobyan said.

The construction of the steelworks began 6 months ago and was supposed to be completed by yearend.

Azerbaijan falsely accused Armenia of violating the provisions of the Convention on Environmental Impact Assessment in a Transboundary Context when the construction began. Afterwards, Azeri forces began intermittently shooting at the construction site, wounding two workers.