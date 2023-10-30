Three main principles of peace and normalization with Azerbaijan are agreed upon – PM

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The three main principles of normalization of relations and peace with Azerbaijan are agreed upon and the signing of a peace treaty will be realistic if both the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides remain committed to these principles, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said.

“Essentially the three main principles of normalization of relations and peace with Azerbaijan are agreed upon. And if the parties remain committed to these agreed principles, the signing of the treaty on peace and normalization of relations becomes realistic,” Pashinyan said at a committee hearing in parliament on the 2024 state budget.

The principles are: the mutual recognition by Armenia and Azerbaijan of each other’s territorial integrity, with the understanding that Armenia’s territory is 29,800 square km and Azerbaijan’s 86,600 square km. These numbers are taken from the latest USSR encyclopedias. The demarcation and delimitation will be carried out during further discussions and agreements. The second principle is that the parties agree to carry out delimitation based on the Alma-Ata Declaration, which means that the administrative borders that existed between the Armenian SSR and Azerbaijani SSR have become the state borders between the two countries when the USSR collapsed. The inviolability of these borders is recognized by the parties based on the Alma-Ata Declaration.

“The presence of maps recording the situation when the Alma-Ata Declaration was adopted is of key importance in the delimitation process. Essentially, the parties have the maps that reflect those realities. Thus, in case of political will by the sides it is possible to swiftly and effectively move forward in this process as well,” Pashinyan said.

The third principle is the opening of the regional connections based on the sovereignty and jurisdiction of the sides, and the regional connections will function on the basis of reciprocity and equality. The Armenian government has presented its position in the Crossroads of Peace concept in this regard.