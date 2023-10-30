LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 27-10-23
LONDON, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 27 October:
The price of aluminum down by 1.08% to $2192.00, copper price up by 0.34% to $8040.00, lead price up by 0.79% to $2106.50, nickel price up by 0.58% to $18230.00, tin price down by 0.60% to $24900.00, zinc price up by 0.88% to $2458.00, molybdenum price stood at $55630.00, cobalt price stood at $33420.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
