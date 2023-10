Pashinyan held informal meeting with Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister on sidelines of 4th Tbilisi Silk Road Forum

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had an informal meeting with Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov on October 26 in Georgia, the Prime Minister’s Office said Friday.

Prime Minister Pashinyan visited Georgia on October 26 to participate in the 4th Tbilisi Silk Road Forum. Azerbaijan’s PM Ali Asadov also participated in the event.

“After the banquet, an informal contact took place between the prime ministers of Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.