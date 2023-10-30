France's Minister of Culture emphasizes the importance of cultural collaboration with Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Cultural cooperation with Armenia occupies a special place in French politics. French Minister of Culture Rima Abdul Malak said at a joint press conference with Armenian Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Zhanna Andreasyan.



"There is soul, emotion and great power in this regard. I am here to reaffirm once again that France supports Armenia in the cultural sphere as well," said the Minister of Culture of France.

According to the French Minister of Culture, as a result of the discussions with the Armenian Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport, the already existing programs have been reinforced.

"Cooperation between the the Maison carrée monument in Nîmes and the Pagan Temple of Garni is planned, because this famous memorial complex of Nîmes has been included in the UNESCO list. It is a very good start, within this mutual cooperation to include the Garni Temple in the UNESCO list in the future," said Rima Abdul Malak.

According to Rima Abdul Malak, cooperation between the two Armenian-French ballet schools is also planned.

During this visit, different ideas arise related to different areas of culture, and all of them are very expanded and aimed at being implemented in different frameworks of cooperation and partnership,” added the French Minister of Culture.