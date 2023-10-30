Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 26-10-23

YEREVAN, 26 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 26 October, USD exchange rate up by 0.08 drams to 402.48 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.41 drams to 424.05 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 4.30 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.76 drams to 486.03 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 259.32 drams to 25663.96 drams. Silver price up by 0.96 drams to 295.16 drams.