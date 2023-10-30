Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 October 2023

Armenia Security Council Secretary to participate in Peace Formula meeting in Malta

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan will visit Malta on October 27 at the invitation of Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade Ian Borg.

Grigoryan will participate in the Peace Formula meeting, his office said in a press release.

 








