Canada is the first country outside of EU joining EUMA – Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly in Jermuk

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly has visited Jermuk.

Joly’s first stop in the Armenian town was the European Union Mission in Armenia (EUMA) operating base.

“It is a pleasure to be here in Jermuk, looking forward to learning more about the work that has been done by the EU mission which Canada is joining. Canada is the first country outside of EU joining this mission. So, we’ll be talking about the logistics, how we can integrate this important mission which is important to address the humanitarian issues in the region but also the fact that it is important to bring much peace and stability,” the Canadian FM said during a meeting with EUMA observers.

Joly will then visit Armenian military outposts.

She will also meet with forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh.