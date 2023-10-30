LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 25-10-23

LONDON, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 25 October:

The price of aluminum up by 1.70% to $2209.00, copper price up by 0.61% to $8020.00, lead price down by 0.19% to $2097.00, nickel price up by 1.60% to $18365.00, tin price up by 0.70% to $25200.00, zinc price up by 1.69% to $2468.00, molybdenum price stood at $55630.00, cobalt price stood at $33420.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.