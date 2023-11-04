DiasPro program has been launched for volunteer professionals from the Diaspora

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The Republic of Armenia Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs is launching a new volunteer program for professionals called DiasPro. This program invites individuals to contribute to the work of government institutions in Armenia by providing their expertise, skills and insights.

The program was initiated and developed in response to the interests of various professional groups expressing their readiness to work on a voluntary basis to assist the government of Armenia and the needs of Armenia’s government institutions.

Individuals specializing in healthcare, social issues, human rights, economics, and tourism are invited to apply to the first round of the program. Diaspora Armenians who wish to apply must meet the following criteria: have obtained a higher education and have at least 2 years of professional work experience.

It is highly desirable to have sufficient knowledge of the Armenian language.

The application deadline is November 20, 2023. To apply, visit the following link: http://diaspora.gov.am/en/programs/39

Diaspora Armenian specialists selected through interviews will start their volunteering online or onsite from January 15, 2024, based on the professional needs of each government institution.

For questions, please contact [email protected] or call +374 10 515 537, +374 10 515.