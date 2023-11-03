No one disputes Armenia’s territorial integrity – lawmaker

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The territorial integrity of Armenia is understandable for all parties and no one is disputing it, Member of Parliament Vagharshak Hakobyan told reporters.

“The negotiations process is difficult,” Hakobyan, the Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Regional and Eurasian Integration Affairs said about the Armenian-Azerbaijani negotiations.

“But I assure you, the positions of Armenia in the negotiations process is rather normal today. We’ve been able to ensure our country’s security in this period of a collapsing world order. I find this to be a big achievement, that in a tense situation the borders of Armenia are calm, and by being fully involved in the talks we are representing Armenia’s state interests,” he said.

Neither the superpowers nor Armenia’s adversaries are disputing the territorial integrity of Armenia, he said.

“The territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia is understandable for all parties. Yes, in the negotiations process we must achieve for this all to be recorded in clear numbers, borders, taking into account every single nuance,” the MP said.