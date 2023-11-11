U23 World Wrestling Championship: Armenia’s Manvel Khndzrtsyan wins bronze medal

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The representative of Armenia, Mezhlum Mezhlumyan (61 kg) won a bronze medal at the European U23 freestyle wrestling championship held in Bucharest, the capital of Romania,.

Armenia’s Manvel Khndzrtsyan has reached the final, and Sergey Sargsyan will compete for the bronze medal.

The fights will take place on October 25.