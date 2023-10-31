PM Pashinyan, U.S. State Department official discuss peace and stability in the region

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has met with U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Joshua Huck.



The Prime Minister attached importance to the US efforts in the process of regulating Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a readout.



PM Pashinyan referred to the forced deportation of more than 100,000 of our compatriots from Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of Azerbaijan's policy of ethnic cleansing, and the resulting humanitarian situation. In that context Nikol Pashinyan emphasized the importance of international support in solving the existing problems.



The sides also touched upon the regulation of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, the unblocking of regional transport infrastructures based on the principles of territorial integrity, sovereignty, jurisdiction and reciprocity, delimitation of the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the peace and stability in the region.



During the meeting an exchange of opinions on issues of the Armenia-USA cooperation agenda took place.