German lawmaker calls for sanctions against Azerbaijan if the latter continues its aggressive, provocative policy

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The European Union has failed the balanced policy that was pursuing towards young and democratic Armenia and rich and autocratic Azerbaijan, the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the German parliament, the Bundestag, Michael Roth said at a briefing with journalists.



"The balanced policy that we were conducting towards young and democratic Armenia and rich and autocratic Azerbaijan has failed. This means that we should reformulate our policy, that is, to have a clear position regarding those two countries.



If Azerbaijan does not stop its aggressive and provocative policy, there will certainly be sanctions against the Azerbaijani regime, which are currently being developed. We will continue to actively support all negotiations aimed at reaching peace with the same intensity," Roth emphasized.



When asked under what conditions sanctions would be applied against Azerbaijan, for example, if Azerbaijan attacks Armenia, Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Bundestag replied that he would do everything to ensure that sanctions were on the table and applied.