Armenia doubts whether Azerbaijan actually wants to finalize peace process

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Constant attempts by Azerbaijan to change the format of the talks with Armenia lead to suspicions whether Baku is actually interested in finalizing the peace process, Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan told reporters.

“Basically, the constant change of formats causes serious doubts on whether or not official Baku is interested in finalizing the peace process at all, or whether they are simply trying to switch formats and thereby avoid making concrete agreements,” Kostanyan said.

Asked on the issue of organizing a meeting in Georgia, which Baku had suggested, Kostanyan said that there is no such agreement at this moment.

Armenia is ready to participate in the meeting scheduled to take place in the end of October in Brussels, Kostanyan said.

Armenia wants to normalize relations with its neighbors. He said that the format of the talks isn’t what matters.

“What’s important to us is to be able to normalize relations. And for the written agreements reached after that normalization to be respected, and that our colleagues guarantee that the Azeri side won’t violate it,” he said.