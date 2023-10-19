I highly appreciate the commitment of the Armenian government to the peace process: Lithuanian PM

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė highly values the Armenian government's commitment to the peace process and supports the mediation efforts of the European Union and the United States.

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė said after the meeting with the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held in Yerevan.

“These are hard times for your country. I express my sincere condolences to the families of those killed in the Nagorno-Karabakh wars. I am deeply sorry for the suffering of the people who left their homes,” the Prime Minister said.

Šimonytė reminded that the Lithuanian government provided financial and humanitarian material support to Armenia, expressing hope that it will help cover some of their urgent needs.

"I highly appreciate your government's commitment to the peace process and support the mediation efforts of the European Union and the United States. I hope and believe that both sides will fulfill their commitments, respecting each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

I believe that lasting peace can be achieved through dialogue," said the Lithuanian Prime Minister.

Šimonytė added that the path to peace is not easy, but it is the only way to achieve stability and prosperity in Armenia and the entire region.

The parties also discussed the security situation in the region and the world.