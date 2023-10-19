Belgian businessmen visit Armenia to explore new opportunities for stronger ties

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Belgian businessmen have arrived in Armenia to strengthen and enhance economic relations between the two countries.

Eric Bletard, Trade and Investment Counselor at Wallonia Export and Investment Agency said at a press conference on October 19 that the delegation includes businessmen from the areas of pharmaceuticals, construction, electronics and waste processing.

“Our businessmen have come to Armenia with concrete goals, they plan to visit a number of enterprises of Armenian partners. The Belgian businessmen are interested in both the Armenian market as well as the opportunities of accessing other markets through Armenia,” Bletard said. He said that the areas of healthcare and energy could also be considered.

According to Bletard, trade turnover between Armenia and Belgium grew significantly in 2021-2022, and they expect 50% growth in 2023.

“There are opportunities for cooperation in the service sector and technologies. I am highlighting the tech sector. Armenia has serious reputation abroad from this perspective. Belgium requires good specialists in the tech sector, and Armenia can help in this issue,” he said.

Ambassador of Belgium to Armenia Eric De Muynck said the two countries have big potential to develop economic relations in the most various sectors. He said that the newly opened embassy in Armenia can play an important role in this issue.

The Ambassador said he has proposed the Armenian officials to consider cooperation opportunities in pharmaceuticals and new technologies. All proposals are under consideration, he said.

Belgium-Armenia Chamber of Commerce President Valery Safaryan said they are trying to serve as a “unique bridge” for the businessmen of the two countries. The organization was founded 18 years ago.