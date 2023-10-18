Lithuanian Prime Minister will arrive in Armenia on a working visit

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė will arrive in Armenia on a working visit late in the evening on October 18, the Office of the Prime Minister stated.



On October 19, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Ingrida Šimonytė will have a private conversation, afterwards negotiations will continue in an expanded format.



The meeting of Lithuanian Prime Minister with President Vahagn Khachaturyan is also scheduled.