Lithuanian Prime Minister will arrive in Armenia on a working visit
18:16, 18 October 2023
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė will arrive in Armenia on a working visit late in the evening on October 18, the Office of the Prime Minister stated.
On October 19, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Ingrida Šimonytė will have a private conversation, afterwards negotiations will continue in an expanded format.
The meeting of Lithuanian Prime Minister with President Vahagn Khachaturyan is also scheduled.
Prime Minister Šimonytė will visit the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial in Yerevan to pay tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims, as well as the Tumo Center for Creative Technologies.
