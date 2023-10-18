Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 18-10-23

YEREVAN, 18 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 18 October, USD exchange rate up by 0.04 drams to 401.67 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.04 drams to 423.84 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 4.13 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.73 drams to 489.07 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 133.54 drams to 24900.75 drams. Silver price up by 1.13 drams to 292.89 drams.