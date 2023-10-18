Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 October 2023

Georgian Parliament fails to impeach President Zurabishvili

Georgian Parliament fails to impeach President Zurabishvili

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament of Georgia fails to impeach President Salome Zurabishvili, with 86 votes in favor and 1 against. 100 votes were needed for impeachment, but only 90 MPs registered, Civil Georgia informed.

On September 12, 80 deputies filed a complaint with the Constitutional Court regarding the impeachment of the President of Georgia.

On October 16, the Constitutional Court of Georgia ruled that President Salome Zurabishvili had violated the Constitution. The Court determines that the President breached the country’s Constitution by making working visits to Europe without the Government’s approval. 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]