OIF understands importance of preserving Armenian cultural heritage in Nagorno- Karabakh – Secretary General

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) understands the importance of preserving and protecting the Armenian cultural heritage in Nagorno-Karabakh, the OIF Secretary General Louise Mushikiwabo has said.

“Today, when we speak about the support provided to Armenia by the OIF, we first of all address the fate of the persons who are still in Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as the importance of preserving and protecting the Armenian cultural heritage there, because cultural values are very important for people, and are worth more than financial values. The OIF and UNESCO, which have such a commitment, understand its importance. The OIF expresses its solidarity and support also to the families of those missing and those held captive in Azerbaijan,” the OIF Secretary General said at a joint press conference with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in Yerevan.

Speaking about the latest Azeri aggression in NK, the OIF Secretary General said that ever since taking office she’s been supporting a balanced, acceptable and fair solution based on international law to the NK conflict. Mushikiwabo said that the terms of the 2020 ceasefire agreement were supposed to be preserved.

She praised the Armenian government’s crisis response measures in promptly accommodating the forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh. “We highly appreciate the Armenian side’s steps, thanks to which numerous families that left their areas in an unexpected situation were accepted in Armenia with dignity, on a very high-level,” the OIF Secretary General said.

Mushikiwabo said she would be happy if Armenia’s bid to host the 2027 Francophone Games is approved.