LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 17-10-23

LONDON, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 17 October:

The price of aluminum down by 0.96% to $2170.50, copper price down by 0.92% to $7920.00, lead price up by 0.83% to $2064.00, nickel price down by 2.12% to $18450.00, tin price up by 0.40% to $25300.00, zinc price down by 2.52% to $2395.00, molybdenum price stood at $55630.00, cobalt price stood at $33420.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.