Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 16-10-23

YEREVAN, 16 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 16 October, USD exchange rate down by 0.99 drams to 401.22 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.48 drams to 422.52 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 4.12 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.77 drams to 487.56 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 394.42 drams to 24627.77 drams. Silver price down by 1.48 drams to 284.82 drams.