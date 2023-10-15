Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 12-10-23

YEREVAN, 12 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 12 October, USD exchange rate up by 2.49 drams to 397.71 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 3.28 drams to 422.29 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.14 drams to 4.10 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 3.14 drams to 488.98 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 330.87 drams to 23927.06 drams. Silver price up by 6.28 drams to 282.20 drams.