LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 11-10-23

LONDON, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 11 October:

The price of aluminum down by 0.67% to $2215.00, copper price up by 0.59% to $8030.00, lead price down by 0.14% to $2100.00, nickel price down by 0.70% to $18450.00, tin price up by 0.91% to $24950.00, zinc price up by 0.32% to $2473.00, molybdenum price stood at $55630.00, cobalt price stood at $33420.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.