PM Pashinyan, US Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has met with the US Senior Adviser for Caucasus Negotiations, OSCE Minsk Group co-chair Louis Bono.

PM Pashinyan and Bono discussed the process of normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations and emphasized the need for its continuity, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a readout.

“The sides exchanged views on the quadrilateral meeting between the Prime Minister of Armenia, the President of France, the Chancellor of Germany and the President of the European Council held in Granada. Issues related to the humanitarian situation and the steps to solve the challenges resulted by the forced displacement of more than 100,000 Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh by Azerbaijan as a result of the policy of ethnic cleansing were discussed. Issues related to the Armenian-US relations were touched upon,” the Prime Minister’s Office said.