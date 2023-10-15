Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 11-10-23

YEREVAN, 11 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 11 October, USD exchange rate down by 2.30 drams to 395.22 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.92 drams to 419.01 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.03 drams to 3.96 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.28 drams to 485.84 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 9.66 drams to 23596.19 drams. Silver price down by 0.78 drams to 275.92 drams.