PM Pashinyan highlights regional 3+3 format meetings

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is ready for regional meetings in the 3+3 format, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said.

“One of the nuances of our foreign policy is that we attach importance to regional relations itself, by not viewing it separately from the general context of international relations,” Pashinyan said in an interview aired by Public Television Tuesday evening.

“We are ready, but it requires additional discussions. First of all, up to this point these meetings have taken place at the foreign ministerial level, and now the perceptions of the parties must be clarified, as to at what level the discussion should continue,” Pashinyan said, adding that previously an agreement had been reached to hold the next 3+3 meeting in Tehran.