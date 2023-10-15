Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-10-23

YEREVAN, 10 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 10 October, USD exchange rate down by 6.58 drams to 397.52 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 4.51 drams to 420.93 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 3.99 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 4.67 drams to 487.12 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 53.92 drams to 23586.53 drams. Silver price up by 2.37 drams to 276.70 drams.