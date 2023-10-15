Tigran Avinyan elected Mayor of Yerevan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Tigran Avinyan has been elected Mayor of Yerevan.

Avinyan, representing the ruling Civil Contract party, passed a confirmation vote unopposed on Tuesday during the new City Council’s first session.

37 city councilors participated in the voting. Avinyan received 32 votes in favor and 5 against.

Only 37 city councilors (24 from Civil Contract, 5 from Public Voice party and 8 from Hanrapetutyun (Republic) party) were in attendance at the session. The Public Voice and Hanrapetutyun did not nominate any candidate for mayor.

The Mother Armenia bloc and National Progress party boycotted the session.