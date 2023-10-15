LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 09-10-23
LONDON, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 9 October:
The price of aluminum down by 0.45% to $2229.00, copper price up by 1.52% to $8090.00, lead price down by 0.69% to $2146.00, nickel price up by 1.48% to $18850.00, tin price up by 2.31% to $25000.00, zinc price up by 0.10% to $2502.50, molybdenum price stood at $55630.00, cobalt price stood at $33420.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
