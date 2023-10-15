Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 09-10-23

YEREVAN, 9 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 9 October, USD exchange rate down by 6.02 drams to 404.10 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 7.36 drams to 425.44 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.10 drams to 3.99 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 8.97 drams to 491.79 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 350.20 drams to 23640.45 drams. Silver price down by 4.28 drams to 274.33 drams.