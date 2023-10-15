Armenian community of Argentina condemns ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh in demonstration outside Azeri embassy

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. On October 7, the Armenian community of Argentina organized a demonstration outside the Azeri embassy to condemn the genocide perpetrated against the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh.

President of the Armenian Organizations of Argentina (IARA) Alejandro Kalpakian read the address by the Armenian community condemning the Azeri ethnic cleansings of the Armenian civilian population of NK.

In his speech, Kalpakian quoted Luis Moreno Ocampo, the former chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, who said that the Azeri actions in NK amount to genocide.

The Armenian community of Argentina also called for the immediate release of unlawfuly arrested NK officials and other captives.

“Our presence here today is a bright example that we will continue to struggle against the genocide, continuous extermination and persecutions of the Armenian people perpetrated by Turkey, which today is implemented by Azerbaijan,” Kalpakian said.