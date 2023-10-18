UN sends second mission to depopulated Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The UN has sent another mission to Nagorno-Karabakh, where the entire population has been forcibly displaced after the September 19-20 Azeri attack.

Various UN agencies are included in the mission, according to Azeri media reports.

After most of the population of Nagorno-Karabakh had fled the region following the September 19-20 Azerbaijani attack, a UN team reportedly consisting of representatives of Turkey, Pakistan, Albania, Hungary and Russia – all traditional allies and partners of Azerbaijan - visited Nagorno-Karabakh and claimed that they were ‘struck by the sudden manner in which the local population left their homes’, and that they did not see any damage to civilian infrastructure.

However, civilian infrastructures were extensively targeted by the Azeri military during the attack.

On October 3, a senior Armenian diplomat strongly criticized the UN team, saying that it was “discrediting the UN as an institution.”