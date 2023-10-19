Armenia not taking part in CSTO military exercises in Kyrgyzstan
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is not taking part in the Collective Security Treaty Organization's (CSTO) Indestructible Brotherhood military exercises that kicked off near the Kyrgyz town of Balykchy on October 6.
The host country’s defense ministry said troops from all other CSTO members are participating in the drills.
