Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 06-10-23

YEREVAN, 6 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 6 October, USD exchange rate down by 8.40 drams to 410.12 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 7.48 drams to 432.80 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.11 drams to 4.09 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 7.45 drams to 500.76 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 484.65 drams to 23990.65 drams. Silver price down by 5.37 drams to 278.61 drams.