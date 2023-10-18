Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 October 2023

Armenian Prime Minister to address European Parliament on October 18

Armenian Prime Minister to address European Parliament on October 18

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will deliver a speech at the European Parliament during the plenary session on October 18, President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola has said.

“I’ve invited the Armenian Prime Minsiter to deliver a speech at the plenary session. He will do so on October 18 in Strasbourg,” Metsola told reporters.

On October 5, the European Parliament adopted a resolution condemning Azerbaijan’s aggression in Nagorno-Karabakh.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]