Armenian Prime Minister to address European Parliament on October 18

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will deliver a speech at the European Parliament during the plenary session on October 18, President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola has said.

“I’ve invited the Armenian Prime Minsiter to deliver a speech at the plenary session. He will do so on October 18 in Strasbourg,” Metsola told reporters.

On October 5, the European Parliament adopted a resolution condemning Azerbaijan’s aggression in Nagorno-Karabakh.