LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 05-10-23

LONDON, OCTOBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 5 October:

The price of aluminum down by 1.67% to $2233.00, copper price down by 1.21% to $7890.00, lead price down by 0.96% to $2113.50, nickel price down by 1.85% to $18525.00, tin price up by 0.31% to $24350.00, zinc price down by 1.66% to $2482.00, molybdenum price stood at $55630.00, cobalt price stood at $33420.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.